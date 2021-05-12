Little Mix pip Belfast duo Bicep to best band award at Brits 

History made as first female group pick up prestigious prize

Belfast music producers Andy Ferguson and Matt McBriar missed out on the chance to bag a Brit Award at last night’s star-studded event.

Prior to the ceremony the electronic duo, better known as Bicep, said it was “just surreal” to be nominated for two Brits.

Bicep was in the running in the Breakthrough Artist and Best British Group categories.

The band released their second album 'Isles' in January, following on from their 2017 self-titled debut.

Best British Group saw them competing against the likes of Biffy Clyro, Little Mix and The 1975, while in the Breakthrough category, they were nominated alongside four others including rap duo Young T & Bugsey, DJ and producer Joel Corry and Celeste.

But in the end it was west London musician Arlo Parks who was named breakthrough artist, taking home the first Brit Award of the night.

Accepting her Brit, Parks, who released her debut EP, titled Super Sad Generation, in April 2019, said: "This is a dream come true. I didn't expect any of this. Anyone out there, this is proof dreams come true, so thank you very much for that."

Bicep were also beaten by Little Mix who became the first female group to win the best British prize.

Band member Perrie Edwards said: "Guys, we've just made history! I'm emotional."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: "It's not easy being a female in the UK pop industry.

"We have seen white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity.

"We are proud of how we have stuck together, stood our ground and surrounded ourselves with strong women and are now using our voices more than ever."

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Bicep described the possibility of bringing home not one, but two, Brit Awards as “absolutely bonkers” and “bizarre”.

“Honestly it’s hard to even quantify it for us. It’s just surreal.

"You watched it as a kid and Michael Jackson and Jarvis Cocker were performing,” they said.

“It’s just always been at the forefront of the music industry when we were growing up.

“Even to get two nominations is just crazy.”

There was an audience of 4,000 people at this year’s ceremony at London’s 02 Arena as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme, with 2,500 tickets gifted to key workers from the Greater London area.

Audience members attending the indoor ceremony, fronted by comedian Jack Whitehall, were not socially distanced or required to wear face coverings once seated. However, they needed proof of a negative lateral flow test result to enter the venue and will be required to provide details to NHS Test and Trace and follow Government guidance while travelling.

Whitehall kicked off the Brit Awards ceremony with a sketch featuring Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.

Jackie Weaver, who became a social media sensation after Handforth Parish Council’s Zoom meeting went viral, also featured in the sketch.

But Whitehall failed to impress the group with his impression of Adrian Dunbar’s character Ted Hastings and his iconic “Mother of God!” catchphrase.

Coldplay, fronted by Chris Martin, delivered a performance of their new single Higher Power from a pontoon on the River Thames, surrounded by hologram dancers and against a backdrop of purple and orange fireworks.