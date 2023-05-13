Lord Alan Sugar: I have never, ever shouted at any of my employees (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Lord Alan Sugar says he has “never, ever shouted” at any of his employees and that he is a “good bloke” and “good boss”.

The Apprentice star, 76, said he could be “intimidating” if necessary but that “not one person in this world” would complain about him as an employer.

Lord Sugar discussed his attitude towards workplace bullying during an interview with The Times, following the recent resignation of former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab.

Mr Raab resigned last month after a probe found that he had acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Lord Sugar is known for his unimpressed demeanour and acerbic retorts in the boardroom of his business-based BBC reality show.

But he told The Times that he had “never, ever shouted at any of my employees”.

“I mean, I could be intimidating if someone was not doing a good job. I expect value for money,” he said.

“But no, not me. Go talk to anyone that works for me. You won’t get anyone complaining.

“Not one person in this world, I can put my hand on my heart, would ever complain about me as an employer.

“I’ve got one bloke who’s worked for me for over 50 years. They average 25 years, 18 years, 20 years. My people work for me for a long time.

“I’m a good bloke. A good boss.”

Lord Sugar was appointed a Labour peer in 2009 by Gordon Brown but left the party after the 2015 election.

His BBC show, The Apprentice, has run for 17 series after beginning in 2005, and has spawned several spinoffs.

Lord Sugar is contracted to do two more series of the show, but told The Times he would like to make 20 in total.