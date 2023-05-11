Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Bad Cinderella to close on Broadway on June 4

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway show Bad Cinderella will stage its last performance on June 4, it has been announced.

The show, a retooling of the composer’s West End musical Cinderella, opened less than two months ago, in March.

It takes its name from a key song in the show and has new songs, leading lady and title.

Bad Cinderella has not been well received by critics since its opening and recently received no nominations at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The final performance comes just one week before the 76th annual Tonys – celebrating the finest in Broadway theatre – which is scheduled to take place on June 11.

Announcing the final date online, the show’s official account tweeted: “All good things must come to an end… join us for one last twirl on #Broadway through Sunday, June 4th.”

Lord Lloyd-Webber missed the show’s opening night after his eldest son was moved to a hospice after “battling” gastric cancer.

At the time he sent his best wishes “to the other families I have around the world in theatre” and said he was “absolutely gutted” to have missed the event.

Bad Cinderella’s closure comes after the composer’s world-famous Broadway musical The Phantom Of The Opera also had its last curtain call last month.

The show – a fixture since 1988 – was Broadway’s longest-running musical.