Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood travelling to Lisburn for Comic Con event

Actor ‘very excited’ to attend September showpiece in city

The organiser of Comic Con in Northern Ireland has told of his excitement at the prospect of welcoming Hollywood celebrity Elijah Wood to this year’s event in Lisburn in September.

The American actor is best known for portraying Frodo Baggins in the big screen trilogy of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy epic Lord of the Rings.

He has also starred in Green Street, Deep Impact, The Good Son and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Andrew Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events, the company that runs comic book and film conventions around the UK, said the 42-year-old will be joined by some still to be announced well-known faces from popular film franchises, including Guardians Of The Galaxy, Twilight and The Originals.

“We have booked him before, he previously attended Comic Con in Liverpool, so we have a good relationship, and after talking back and forth for six months we have finally confirmed it,” he said.

“He is really excited about coming to Northern Ireland, he is actually going to come early so he can see some of the sights.

“He is excited for the architecture and he is particularly keen to see some of the buildings and churches.”

Last year’s local Comic Con featured Mark Boone Jnr and Kim Coates (Sons Of Anarchy), Zach Galligan (Gremlins) and Bai Ling (Star Wars, The Crow).

Despite the impact of the pandemic, that convention saw significant demand, with more than half the tickets selling out over a year beforehand.

Mr Kleek is hoping 2023 will be just as successful.

He encouraged those planning to attend to come dressed as their favourite comic book character to get into the spirit of the weekend.

The winner of the best cosplay at Comic Con NI will go on to compete at the grand final in Liverpool in October.

“Obviously, a big thing at Comic Con is cosplay. It’s always great to see everyone’s wonderful outfits,” he added.

There will also be a celebrity Q&A at the event, where visitors can quiz Wood and other stars attending.

The showpiece will include film set and prop builds, gaming competitions and plenty of merchandise traders.

“It’ll be fun for the whole family,” he added.

“I want to thank all the people for their continued support. It’s an honour to bring Comic Con to Northern Ireland and I hope we continue to be welcomed as warmly as we have been.”

The event will take place in Lisburn’s Eikon Centre on September 9 and 10.