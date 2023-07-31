Love Island 2023 winners crowned

Jess Harding and Sammy Root have been named the winning couple of Love Island 2023 and will take home the £50,000 prize.

The couple appeared shocked and hugged each other tightly upon hearing they had won.

They beat Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki in the final two, while Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas came in third and Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble placed fourth.

Maya Jama hosted the live final from the ITV2 show’s Mallorcan villa while a cheering audience watched on.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Jess and Sammy laughingly answered “no” when asked if they expected to win.

Whitney and Lochan – who were the bookies’ favourites to win – called the victorious pair “our winners” and said they were “over the moon” for them.

Before the winners were crowned, the boys donned tuxedos for a summer ball and waited for their partners to make an entrance before the finalists all shared declarations of affection.

Jess told Sammy: “Knowing how much it takes for you to get strong feelings screams to me how serious and genuine our connection is.”

Sammy replied: “It took some time at the beginning of my journey to realise what I was risking but when I saw you walking towards the fire pit on your own after Casa, I instantly knew that you were all that I wanted, my wandering eye turned into my eye for Jess.”

The final pair to speak were runners-up Whitney and Lochan.

Whitney said: “You ask me if I am happy everyday. You kiss my forehead when you think I’m asleep and you tell me I look beautiful every chance you get.

“You’re exactly what I’ve been looking for.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Lochan replied: “I want to continue making you happy, growing together, laughing together which is why I can confidently say that I don’t see a future with anyone else on the outside and I can’t wait for our next chapter.”

Also sharing their feelings were Ella and Tyrique, with Ella saying: “From the boy I met on day one to the man you are today, I’ve seen you change and grow so much – just for me.”

Tyrique told Ella: “You’ve shown me it’s cool to open up about my emotions and it’s cool to be vulnerable. And being in love is the best feeling ever.”

And Molly said to Zach: “I’m really looking forward to life outside the villa together and calling you mine.

“We are a team, Zach, and please don’t ever forget I love you.”

He told Molly: “I’m now at a point where I find myself daydreaming about the things and adventures I want to do with you, spoiling you, protecting you and loving you.”