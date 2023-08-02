Love Island 2023 winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding return to UK

Love Island 2023 winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding return to the UK (Doug Peters/PA)

Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding have arrived back in the UK after their successful stint on the ITV reality dating show.

The couple were pictured kissing at London Stansted airport, alongside some of their fellow finalists.

Sammy and Jess were crowned champions of the 2023 series during Monday’s final episode, hosted by Maya Jama.

Winners of this year’s Love Island, Sammy Root and Jess Harding share a kiss outside Stansted airport (Doug Peters/PA)

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki were runners-up, with Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde third and Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh fourth.

Tyrique, Ella, Zachariah and Molly were also welcomed home at Stansted.

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas were voted into third place (Doug Peters/PA)

Sammy and Jess said being on Love Island had allowed them to mature, with Sammy saying it had “made me a man”.

They met when Sammy arrived at the villa as a “bombshell” later entrant and chose to take Jess for a date in a hot tub.

Their relationship faced some bumps and the pair often found themselves coupled with other islanders.

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble finished fourth after their time on Love Island (Doug Peters/PA)

But following the final episode, figures posted on Twitter showed they had won 34.57% of the public vote.

Love Island: The Reunion will air on Sunday August 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX in 2024.