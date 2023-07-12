Love Island receives nearly 1,000 complaints over islanders ‘bullying’ Scott

Love Island has received nearly 1000 complaints with the majority related to “alleged bullying” towards Scott Van-Der-Sluis from the other islanders during movie night, Ofcom has said. (ITV/PA)

Love Island received nearly 1,000 complaints with the majority related to “alleged bullying” towards Scott van-der-Sluis from the other islanders during movie night, Ofcom has said.

The broadcasting watchdog reported that 957 complaints were made about the episode on July 9, which saw the contestants given the opportunity to watch videos clips of various antics that took place when the couples were tested by being separated between the main villa and Casa Amor.

Footballer Scott, 22, from north Wales, was left single after his partner Catherine Agbaje decided to recouple with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson following her time in the second villa.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He ended up embroiled in more drama when a clip showed Scott saying he missed Catherine after she left for Casa Amor but that he felt he would not once the new female bombshells arrived at the villa.

After watching the clip, Dublin-born Catherine said: “It’s because he didn’t get the girls – that’s clearly what it was.”

Fellow islander Kady McDermott also jumped in, adding: “Apparently, none of the girls wanted you. That’s why.”

Scott hit back, saying: “It wasn’t that though. It’s not a matter of none of the girls wanting me because I didn’t do anything about it.”

Later in the evening, Scott watched a clip of Catherine getting close with Elom while the girls encouraged her to pursue the connection.

The female islanders could be seen cheering Catherine on as they watched a video of her kissing Elom, which prompted Mitchel to ask: “Laughing at my boy’s downfall?” and Sammy to add: “Imagine that was the other way round.”

Leah responded by saying: “She’s happy with Elom, you saw it” to which Scott replied: “I don’t have an issue with what’s just gone on.”

He noted that she was starting to do “a lot of talking” on the matter and when she questioned what he meant, he added: “You’re the spokesperson suddenly. You haven’t spoke for about four weeks.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

This prompted a shocked reaction from the female islanders with Kady branding the comment “rude”.

As part of the broadcaster’s duty of care policies, islanders completed video training and guidance across a range of topics including “mutually respectful behaviour in relationships” before entering the villa after the last summer series prompted thousands of complaints to Ofcom.

Many of the complaints related to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour” by some islanders, although they were not upheld.

The reality TV show also received a further 92 complaints in relation to Molly Marsh being reintroduced to Casa Amor after previously being eliminated from the programme, bringing the total number of complaints made to the media watchdog on the matter to 466.

ITV have been contacted for comment.