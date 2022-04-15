Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague in Belfast to watch World Irish Dance Championships

Molly-Mae posted a snap of Belfast onto her Instagram after touching down on April 14.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is in Belfast this weekend for a mini-break, to watch the World Irish Dance Championships.

The celebrity influencer touched down in the city on Thursday night with fellow former Love Island star, Stephanie Lam.

On Friday, the 22-year-old posted to her Instagram story to say they were at the Waterfront Hall to watch the Irish dancing championships.

She wrote: "The Irish dancing is why Steph and I have come to Belfast, we both used to Irish dance and have always said we want to come and watch the world championships. So here we are.”

On Thursday evening, Molly-Mae shared to her 6.3 million followers photos of the Belfast city landscape, as well as her meal at Dumpling Library, an Asian eaterie at St Anne's Square in the Cathedral Quarter.

The fashionista later showed snaps of their desserts on top of their hotel bed, which they had delivered from popular west Belfast takeaway, Rocco’s.

Her caption read: "Last night's desserts in bed were beyond a joke.”

Molly-Mae rose to fame when she featured as a contestant on the hit ITV dating show, Love Island, in 2019.

It was there that she met and coupled up with boxer Tommy Fury – younger brother to two-time world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

The pair have recently received the keys to a six-bedroom mansion in Cheshire, costing nearly £4m, which they plan on renovating.

In August 2021, Molly-Mae was further announced as creative director of fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.