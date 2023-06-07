Love Islander has ‘day made’ by surprise date with first female bombshell (ITV/PA)

An entrepreneur from London will be the newest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa.

Whitney Adebayo, 25, will go on a date with Andre Furtado in the latest episode of Love Island, which returned to screens on Monday for its 10th season.

Whilst relaxing on the sun loungers, Andre receives a text to let him know about the new bombshell, which reads: “Andre, Whitney is waiting for you at the beach for a champagne date.

“Please get ready to leave the Villa. #BigDayForDre #BaeWatch”

Andre reacts to the text saying “you’ve made my day”, before getting ready for the date.

The boys huddle together and Tyrique Hyde says: “You got this. You’re the man, be yourself. Bring it home for the lads.”

Bombshell arrival Zachariah Noble caused havoc on Tuesday when he was given the power to choose a girl to couple up with and decided on Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin.

In the latest episode, Noble will take Agbaje out on their first date together, receiving a text that says: “Zachariah, It’s now time to date Catherine up on the terrace. #SweetBeginnings”

Zachariah and Catherine head up to the terrace to enjoy a romantic fruit and chocolate platter in private alongside a glass of fizz.

The opening episode of Love Island was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers, which was more than a million down on the last summer launch which saw an average of 2.4 million viewers.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.