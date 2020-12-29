Man held in China over poisoning murder of Game of Thrones gaming tycoon

Police in Shanghai have detained a suspect over the suspected fatal poisoning of the billionaire founder of a Chinese company behind a Game Of Thrones video game.

Police in Shanghai have detained a suspect over the suspected fatal poisoning of the billionaire founder of a Chinese company behind a Game Of Thrones video game.

Lin Qi (39) died on Christmas Day after being admitted to hospital, according to his company Yoozoo.

Police said a 39-year-old co-worker, identified only by the surname Xu, was detained.

The victim was admitted to hospital on December 17 and diagnosed with possible poisoning.

On December 23 the Shanghai Public Security Bureau said Lin was receiving treatment after being poisoned, and that his colleague had been arrested amid an investigation.

Local media reported that the assault on Lin was preceded by a dispute between executives at the Chinese gaming company. He is believed to have fallen ill after drinking a cup of tea.

As well as its Game Of Thrones: Winter Is Coming game, based on the popular TV series, Yoozoo is also known for making films based on the popular science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem.

Game Of Thrones, partly filmed in Northern Ireland between 2009 and 2018, was made by HBO and adapted from novels by George RR Martin.

Fans of the fantasy TV series flocked to local beauty spots like Ballintoy Harbour, Castle Ward and the Dark Hedges to follow in the footsteps of characters.

Lin founded Yoozoo in 2009 and successfully led the company through a period where the industry saw substantial changes towards mobile gaming.

Many current and former employees gathered outside Yoozoo's office on Friday to mourn Lin.

The company also issued an emotional statement on its official Weibo microblog. "Goodbye youth," it said.

It added: "We will be together, continue to be kind, continue to believe in goodness, and continue the fight against all that is bad."