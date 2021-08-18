Mariah Carey’s new drinks range celebrates her Irish heritage

Mariah Carey has created her own brand of liqueur — Black Irish, a tribute to her heritage.

Announcing her range of flavoured Irish cream liqueurs yesterday on Twitter, she said, “Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration”, along with a picture of the singer lying on the beach in a lavish sparkling gown with the cream liqueur bottle.

The drink was created as a tribute to her bi-racial background, with grandparents originally from Co Cork, and a Black Venezuelan father.

The company’s tagline reads “a cause for celebration” which takes the lyrics from her hit 2005 song, Its Like That.

The Irish cream drink will be available in three flavours, Original, White Chocolate and Salted Caramel.

Ms Carey’s mother, Patricia Hickey was an opera singer and vocal coach who was born and raised in US to parents who came from Co Cork, while her father Alfred Roy Carey was an engineer of African American and Venezuelan descent.

The star who grew up as a biracial Irish-American in New York spoke of her heritage in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In the book, she revealed she was one of three children raised by a widowed Irish Catholic woman.

“To a certain extent, I know how my mother became who she is. Her mother certainly didn’t understand her.

“And her father never had a chance to know her; he died while her mother was pregnant with her,” she wrote.

Describing her mother as a “rebel”, she said her mother was disowned by her family after eloping with a black man.

“My mother not only ignored the moral code of her hometown, she rebelled against it, later becoming active in the civil rights movement.

“Young Patricia had big dreams – many of which she realised,” wrote the singer.

The drink is a nod to her background, which she has previously spoken of the difficulties she faced growing up as a mixed-race person.

“White people have a difficult time with [mixed race]. It’s like, my mother’s white – she’s so Irish, she loves Ireland, she’s like, yay, Ireland! Waving the flag and singing When Irish Eyes Are Smiling. And that’s great. I appreciate that and respect it,” she told the Guardian.

“But there’s a whole other side of me that makes me who I am and makes people uncomfortable. My father identified as a black man. No one asked him because he was clearly black. But people always ask me. If we were together, people would look at us in a really strange way. It sucked. As a little girl, I had blond hair and they’d look at me, look at him, and be disgusted,” she said.