Matrix and John Wick star Laurence Fishburne visits Titanic Belfast

Laurence Fishburne and other cast members from The School for Good and Evil at Titanic Belfast

Laurence Fishburne has taken a break from filming in Northern Ireland to visit the award-winning Titanic Belfast.

The Matrix and John Wick star led a group of fellow cast members from The School for Good and Evil on a three-hour trip to the attraction last week.

Fishburne had been advised by the crew on the new Netflix film, which is currently shooting at Harbour Studios, to visit the centre before heading back to the States.

Following the tour, Titanic Belfast posted a photograph of the star on Twitter with the message: “We were delighted to have the lovely Laurence Fishburne and some of the upcoming stars of The School for Good and Evil visit us.

"Laurence had heard about the experience and knew it was a must-see while he was in Belfast.”

A spokesperson for Titanic Belfast said: “The attraction was closed at the time, but we were able to accommodate Laurence Fishburne and some cast members, who were all in a bubble.

“Laurence had been told about the Titanic’s backstory and its Belfast links and was fascinated by it all. He was very keen to take part in the Titanic Experience and showed a lot of interest in it.

“He and the other actors spent three hours here and really enjoyed it.”

Fishburne plays the Schoolmaster in The School for Good and Evil and also stars alongside Liam Neeson in the upcoming action movie The Ice Road.

His co-star in The School for Good and Evil, Kerry Washington, also explored the sights of Northern Ireland after wrapping on the shoot. She posted pictures on Instagram of the Causeway coast.

It is understood Fishburne has now flown back to the US, but filming continues on the Netflix production.

A host of well-known faces have visited Titanic Belfast, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Sir Rod Stewart, The Backstreet Boys, Michael Buble and Titanic film director James Cameron.