Matt LeBlanc Friends viral meme sensation: Fermanagh woman’s boyfriend makes headlines

There’s a saying in the news industry that all news is local and that was certainly the case for one Northern Ireland newspaper editor when looking at how to make the internet viral sensation of Matt LeBlanc’s appearance in the Friends’ reunion relevant to their readers.

Fermanagh woman’s boyfriend creates ‘friendly’ Twitter storm made the headlines in this week’s Fermanagh Herald.

And the report has become its own internet sensation.

“Absolutely love it,” was First Minister Arlene Foster’s reaction to the report.

The Friends’ star has been dating girlfriend Aurora Mulligan for a number of years.

The TV producer for the BBC met LeBlanc when the two worked together on Top Gear during his stint as a presenter.

The 36-year-old moved to England at 18 to study at Liverpool University and has also worked at both ITV and Channel 5.

Airing last Thursday, the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special brought the cast of the hit show back together for the first time since the final episode was broadcast back in 2004.

Proving a nostalgia hit for many, it was the appearance of Matt LeBlanc who played the character Joey, who proved of most interest for fans here.

Described as the “Irish uncle meme” across social media, fans took to Twitter and other platforms in hysterics over LeBlanc's appearance and demeanor in the episode.

Wearing a striped-shirt and jeans, while slouching on a chair, the casual look of the 53-year-old actor prompted many to see him as the ubiquitous Irish uncle or dad.

Thousands of Twitter users took to the platform to share their take of the meme; placing the actor at the heart of various situations from wakes to wedding parties and suggesting what he might be saying to other family members.

The memes captured the hearts of many celebrities too with Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, comedian Dara O Briain and novelist Marian Keyes joining in the fun.

Coughlan posted: “Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him. He’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner.”

Referencing girlfriend Aurora Mulligan, one social media user suggested her influence might have been behind the look.

“Have been reliably informed Matt LeBlanc is going out with Aurora Mulligan, a documentary producer and director from Fermanagh,” he said.

“And suddenly it all makes sense.”

News organisations have often taken a very local angle to some of the biggest global stories, generating huge interest online.

Last November, in its report on the Donald Trump’s ousting from the White Office, the Ayrshire Daily News reported of a local golf club owner losing the 2020 US presidential election.