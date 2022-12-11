Mayobridge girl Sophie Lennon (13) achieves best result for Ireland in Junior Eurovision history

Co Down schoolgirl Sophie Lennon stunned millions of TV viewers on Sunday evening when her powerful Junior Eurovision song received the most votes for Ireland in the contest’s history.

The 13-year-old placed fourth in this year’s competition, with France's Lissandro taking top place.

The Mayobridge schoolgirl put on a breath-taking performance in Armenia, appearing on stage in an ethereal golden lace ball gown.

She sang her Irish language song Solas with imagery of a lighthouse in the background, accompanied with dramatic lighting and smoke machines.

Solas – which means ‘light’ in Irish – is a song about mental health and “finding light at the end of the tunnel”, Sophie previously explained.

It was written by Niall Mooney, who also wrote Eurovision 1993 winner Niamh Kavanagh’s ‘It’s for You’.

Interviewed in the green room, during yesterday’s contest, Sophie said: “My song means light – and no matter how dark or sad some times get, you will always be able to find the light inside of you.

“It’s like the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s always there, it’s just sometimes harder to find.

“It’s all about mental health and just believing in yourself.”

"That’s amazing,” the interviewer replied.

Asked what she had enjoyed in Armenia, Sophie said: “My favourite experience in Yerevan, Armenia, has probably been the opening ceremony at the Republic Square, because everyone was just so, so supportive and lovely.

"Oh my goodness, I literally had no words at the time, the fireworks... it was just amazing, I loved it. I love Yerevan so, so much.”

Sophie had told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme ahead of Sunday that her performance would be “magical”.

Dublin native Niamh Kavanagh tweeted: “Sophie is in Armenia NOW representing IRELAND in the Junior Eurovision. Let her know we’re all behind her Vote For Her NOW, It’s Free to VOTE!!”

Sophie battled against children from 15 other countries this weekend, with the UK’s Freya Skye also reaching the final and placing fifth overall.

Sophie Lennon (Eurovision)

Sophie has also landed a role in Children Of Eden in the West End and previously performed in Shrek the Musical in Belfast.

Two years ago, she performed on RTÉ's The Late Late Toy Show.

Sophie Lennon (Eurovision)

Sophie was crowned winner of Ireland’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in October, but her fame took off in 2020, when she went viral after recording a video of her singing ‘O Holy Night’ to send to her grandfather.

As well as being an avid singer and performer, Sophie is a registered young carer for her older brother Conor.

"It means I help him with all his necessities – I feed him, I dress him, I keep an eye on him really, to make sure he doesn't do anything dangerous really," she said recently.

"The Young Carers Association are just so so supportive, if I have to do something they're just always there.

"I couldn't live without them because we're not really like other kids in a way because we have to care for someone else other than ourselves."

When asked how she was finding Armenia and the run-up to Sunday, Sophie told the BBC she loved it.

"You'd think it was competitive but we're all just one big family over here," she said.

"I am best friends with Nare from Armenia, we're just with each other the whole day.

"I think that's what makes the Junior Eurovision much more magical because it's for kids. The adult one is much more competitive in a way.

"The junior one is like a fantasy, it's so much fun and I wish I could stay here forever."

She has recently quickly been snapped up by a London talent agency and went on to win the BBC School Soloist of the Year 2022.