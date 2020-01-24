Meghan Markle will set up US version of royal family, claims Eamonn Holmes

Harry and Meghan have turned their backs on life as part of the Royal family

Eamonn Holmes has rounded on Meghan Markle and claimed that she will set up her own Royal Family in the United States, including "Queen Mother Oprah Winfrey".

He also said that Harry and Meghan could be "two emotionally damaged people", compared them to the Kardashians and rebuked them for insulting the British public.

The Belfast-born This Morning host Eamonn (60) said he fears that Meghan's need for control will see Harry fall out with his entire family in the same way that Meghan did with her own.

He said: "Control could be the key to all that is happening here.

"No contact with her father, brother, sister... maybe Meghan Markle doesn't have the same need for family that most people have?

"We could be looking at an avoidable tragic situation, whereby the norm for her runs the risk of being repeated between Harry, Charles, William and Her Majesty the Queen.

"They are being replaced by a new family circle across the Atlantic. A circle in which the closest and most important people will be The Queen Mother Oprah Winfrey, PR gurus, brand managers, advertising executives and deal-makers.

"One family and one court is being replaced by another one, one which is easier to control. One where those involved can be hired and fired, as the mood and conditions change."

Eamonn said that Harry and Meghan have ruined any goodwill they had from the public by turning their back on Britain and moving to Canada, where they're currently staying in a mansion in Vancouver Island.

He said: "Until recently, maybe with the exception of Her Majesty herself, Harry was the most popular Royal in the land.

"He had respect, he had admiration, he had a new generation thinking that it was cool to be a Royal... and then, he got a wife.

"It started off so well. The engagement, the amazing fairytale wedding, the walkabouts, the support of some very admirable Cinderella charities, the look of love, and to top it all, a new baby.

"And all of that within two years. What was there not to like?

"Well, most things it now appears. I am aware and sensitive to the fact that I may be talking about two emotionally damaged people. Two people who were drawn to each other because of their frailties, not their strengths."

Eamonn added: "But what if that's not the case? What if there may be one of them who is stronger and more controlling than the other?

"There may not be, but the oft-told story of Prince Harry bellowing to his staff, 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets' plays to the experience I have seen too often when it comes to performing artists from the USA. On the interview circuit, it is practically unheard of that they would turn up for an appearance without a slavishly devoted and doting entourage.

"Meghan and Harry say they were struck by 'the love' they received from the Canadian people.

"What an insult to everyone who cheered them on their British walkabouts and wished them nothing but happiness on their wedding day! Could they not feel that love?"

He also predicted that Harry and Meghan will follow in the footsteps of reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Writing in his column in Best magazine, he added: "For goodness sake, what is the matter with you, Meghan? You knew what you were signing up for.

"This is the British Royal Family, the most famous family on earth. Or maybe not. Maybe they are pipped in the celebrity stakes by the Kardashians?

"Either way, you win. Stay as a British Royal, and you get all the privilege and fame without the control.

"Or, having secured your title, set up a Kardashian court in the USA, and watch all that dosh roll in.

"What also is the difference between appearing in public in the UK and the USA? I think you will find money is the answer to that - and Meghan knows her worth. Brand Kardashian is worth £750,000 per social media endorsement.

"Being a Royal is not everyday life. Meghan not only signed up to a marriage, she signed up to a job.

"She signed on for the biggest role of her life, which was everything she wanted except one which she couldn't control.

"She's got her husband, she's got her title, and now she will have the people to ensure that, once again, what Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

Souvenirs shelved

Harry and Meghan are currently staying in a mansion in Vancouver Island

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official wedding souvenirs no longer feature in the Royal Collection's online shop in the wake of Harry and Meghan's decision to quit royal life. The commemorative range included a fine bone china coffee mug, a tankard and a plate. Searches for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't bring up results on royalcollectionshop.co.uk