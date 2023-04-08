Melody Thornton apologises to fans after disruption to Manchester musical

Singer and actress Melody Thornton has apologised to fans after a performance of The Bodyguard at the Palace Theatre in Manchester was forced to end early and police spoke two disruptive audience members.

The last 10 minutes of the musical, in which the former Pussycat Dolls star plays the lead role, were axed on Friday night after some members of the audience refused to remain seated and refrain from loudly singing.

Speaking in a video posted to her Instagram story on Friday evening, Thornton said: “I wanted to send a really special message to people in Manchester who came to the show tonight to say thank you so much.

“I respect that you paid your money and I am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage who want to give you a beautiful show. For everything that happened tonight, I don’t have all of the details, I just am very, very sorry that we couldn’t finish the show. I fought really hard. It feels awful, and I just hope that we see you again.

“The Bodyguard is a great show. It’s a wonderful story and love story. And I know people were out to see just a really beautiful show. I thank everyone who was respectful of the performers, and I’m very sorry for those who weren’t. I hope that we see you soon. That’s it. Thank you love you.”

Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to the Palace Theatre last night (April 7 2023) after staff reported a number of people in the audience causing a disturbance.

“Two people removed by security staff were spoken to by police and a decision about any further action will be made once the evidence has been reviewed.”

A spokesperson for The Palace Theatre confirmed that despite the disruption on Friday, scheduled performances of the show will take place as normal.

A statement said: “The performance of The Bodyguard at The Palace Theatre, Manchester, was stopped at 9.40pm last night and not continued.

“We are disappointed that the last 10 minutes of the show needed to be cancelled due to disruptive customers refusing to stay seated and spoiling the performance for others.

“We are grateful to our venue teams for dealing with these difficult circumstances in a professional and calm way, and to Greater Manchester Police for their assistance.

“Future performances will continue as planned and we ask that customers are considerate towards the cast, fellow audience members and theatre team so that everyone can enjoy the wonderful entertainment on stage.”

Thornton plays Rachel Marron in the touring theatre production, which follows Secret Service agent-turned-bodyguard Frank Farmer as he is hired to protect superstar Rachel from an unknown stalker.