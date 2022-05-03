Met Gala: Lavish gowns, gilded glamour... the hottest looks as Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan hits the red carpet

It’s considered the most fabulous fashion event of the year and the 2022 Met Gala didn’t disappoint, with the celebrity guests saving their most dramatic, theatrical and headline-grabbing outfits for the red carpet in New York.

This year’s theme for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s extravaganza was Gilded Glamour and White Tie. The theme continued 2021’s exploration of American style — in keeping with the Costume Institute’s accompanying two-part exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Many of the guests took inspiration from America’s Gilded Age, including gala co-host Blake Lively, who gave her own personal homage to New York City’s Gilded Age architecture. The actress provided one of the greatest show-stopping moments of the night when she undid the enormous bow of her strapless, copper, shimmering Versace gown on the steps of the Met to reveal a hidden train in aqua blue, inspired by the patina of the Statue of Liberty.

There were nods to New York from singer Alicia Keyes as well, who dazzled in a Ralph Lauren silver gown and black cape embroidered with the Manhattan skyline.

And Kim Kardashian ensured all eyes were on her in the actual dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr President to John F Kennedy.

In keeping with the Gilded Glamour theme, guests wore plenty of gold, silver, copper and bronze, with beads, embellishments, exaggerated shoulders and hips, corsets and chains. Many of the celebrities injected colour on the red carpet too, with Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan looking pretty in pink.

We asked PR boss and fashion blogger Cathy Martin to choose some of her favourite looks from the Met Gala red carpet — and one or two fashion fails.

BLAKE LIVELY

Blake Lively provided a piece of fashion theatre on the red carpet with her spectacular Versace gown.

Not only did her dress perfectly fit the brief of Gilded Glamour, with its copper colour and metallic embellishments, but it was so clever how she transformed on the red carpet.

The dress she arrived in became a completely different one when she undid the bow as she walked up the steps and revealed the blue train. It was almost as if she changed from one outfit to another one and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful.

Blake Lively

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim is the queen of creating internet-breaking moments with her fashion and she’s done it again, wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while singing Happy Birthday to JFK.

The dress sold in 2016 for $4.8m so of course, everyone’s talking about the fact that Kim wore it. That will have been a long planned and well thought out move on Kim’s part. And it’s been reported she had to lose about 14 pounds to fit into it.

When Marilyn wore the dress (designed by Jean Louis) back in the 60s, sheer fabric wouldn’t have been as readily available as it is now, so it would have been quite ground-breaking then. As dresses go, it suits the Gilded Glamour theme but isn’t that spectacular. It’s the back story that gives it the talkability factor, just as Kim expected.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

NICOLA COUGHLAN

What I love about Nicola Coughlan is that she is bravely confident when it comes to fashion.

She is never afraid of her fashion choices and I think that speaks volumes about her personality and her confidence in herself. I also think it’s lovely to see a woman embracing her shape and her curves.

I love mostly everything about this gown (Richard Quinn) — the corset top, the voluminous, puff sleeves and the pretty pink shade but I would like to see it without the black cape. I think I’d prefer it as just a pink dress with the black bustier.

Her make-up is lovely and fresh too and matches her outfit.

ALICIA KEYS

Alicia’s outfit, with its cape and train, is definitely an ode to her city and the song of the same name for which she is most famous (Empire State of Mind).

I think black as a dress colour is only stunning at events like this if coupled with a striking silhouette but Alicia’s message through fashion is one of love for her city and that’s admirable.

Alicia Keys

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Megan Thee Stallion looked amazing in Moschino. I liked her winged cape/bolero jacket worn over her raunchy golden take on the Gilded Glamour theme.

I don’t think anyone would have got away with this look in the original Gilded Age in 1870, but Megan carries it off with confidence.

Megan Thee Stallion

GIGI HADID

As an attention-grabbing outfit, it works but I really don’t like Gigi Hadid’s outfit.

The red corset jumpsuit and high red boots are undoubtedly sexy and I can see that the big puffy coat is a work of art, but I’m not a fan.

The outfit just didn’t do it for for me.