Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia latest Hollywood A-listers at Co Antrim hotel

The Ballycastle hotel also hosted Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham-Carter earlier this year

Michael Fassbender and his wife Alicia Vikander at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle

A famous celebrity acting couple have become the latest Hollywood celebrities to stop off at a well-known Co Antrim hotel.

X-Men actor Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander – who played Lara Croft in Tomb Raider – recently stayed at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle.

The north coast hotel posted a picture of the smiling couple on their Facebook page, saying it had been a “pleasure” to host them.

"We just keep getting more stars,” they said.

"We had the pleasure of having Michael Fassbender (X Men) and his wife Alicia Vikander (Lara Croft) and their family and friends stay for a few days.

"Book your luxury stay now and you never know who you might be rubbing shoulders with.”

Fassbender has family links to the Antrim coast. His grandparents lived on Wellington Parade in Larne, an area where the actor spent many holidays as a child.

"I was very close to both my grandparents up there and spent many holidays up there,” he told the BBC in 2014.

"My home is down at the other end in the south west, but there’s elements of that for sure because my Irish side of the family are up there.”

It comes after the Salthouse Hotel played host to Harry Potter star Helena Bonham-Carter and former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan in March this year.

The hotel joked that Bonham-Carter did not create any “Cruciatus Curse victims”, a reference to her role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the final four Harry Potter films.

Locals said Pierce Brosnan had left residents in the town with a “spring in their step” after dropping into a number of local businesses during his stay in the town.

Both were filming in the Ballycastle area for Irish romance ‘Four Letters of Love’.

Based on Niall Williams bestselling novel, the film will see Brosnan and Bonham Carter starring as the parents of fated lovers played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea (“Dance First”) and Ann Skelly (“The Nevers”). Gabriel Byrne will also star in the film.