Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi social media posts spark engagement rumours

Fans have speculated that Millie Bobby Brown is getting engaged to Jake Bongiovi (the couple pictured together) after they shared new social media posts. (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have sparked rumours that they are engaged after they shared new social media posts showing a ring on her left hand.

Stranger Things star Brown, 19, posted the image on Instagram on Tuesday with the son of American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi which has led to fans speculating they plan to get married.

The black and white picture showed the couple dressed in white clothing and smiling while they hugged with Brown wearing a ring.

The British actress wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

The fourth digit on the left hand is often reserved for a wedding or engagement band.

Also taking to social media, Bongiovi, 20, shared an image of him and Brown in colour in the same outfits, which showed Brown wearing a white dress with a lace-style pattern.

He wrote on the post “Forever” with a love heart emoji.

A follow-up image showed him looking into her eyes as they wore sunglasses on their heads.

Brown rose to fame as Eleven in the 1980s-set science-fiction series Stranger Things on Netflix and has gone on to play Enola Holmes in the streaming giant’s film of the same name and its sequel.

While playing the teenage sister of the famous fictional Victorian detective, she solves crimes and also stars opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, while their mother is played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Brown’s other acting parts include 2019’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and a sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, in 2021.