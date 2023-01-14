More than 200 events planned for return of NI Science Festival

At the launch of NI Science Festival is science communicator and performer Professor Lukey Luke

The NI Science Festival is returning next month with its biggest selection of events yet, as well as special appearances from a former Strictly Come Dancing winner and a Great British Bake Off finalist.

Wildlife cameraman, presenter and Strictly winner Hamza Yassin and aerospace engineer-turned-baker Andrew Smyth are Belfast-bound for the festival, which runs from Thursday, February 16, to Sunday, February 26.

Yassin and Smyth will be joined by world-renowned astrophysicists, neuroscientists, environmentalists and many more.

From meteorites to music, the annual festival is a celebration of all things science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

Over 200 events are planned across Northern Ireland covering everything from the natural world, our planet, and the vast expanse of space to technology, engineering, the mind and body, food and much more.

Commenting on the launch of the festival, director Sarah Jones, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to return with our largest selection of events yet, celebrating the diversity of people working in STEAM sectors locally, nationally and internationally, and championing, among others, homegrown innovators, artists and academics at the cutting edge of research.

“This year’s festival extends right across Northern Ireland to spread the joy of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

“We aim to ignite interest in the world around us, to spark conversation and debate, and we hope this year’s extensive programme will create new learning opportunities for festival goers old and new.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black added: “My congratulations to NI Science Festival Director Sarah Jones and her team for curating a programme that’s out of this world.

“We’re so proud to support the NI Science Festival — not only does it bring a sense of joy, fun and discovery to science for people of all ages, it’s stimulating the type of thinking and skills about ourselves, the universe and everything in between that are so vital to Belfast as an innovation city.

“The sheer diversity of this year’s programme is inspiring. I can’t wait until February now — and I look forward to seeing the buzz around all these wonderful events.”