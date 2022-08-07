Movie star Will Poulter stepping out with his very own Derry girl in Tinseltown

Actor is spotted smooching with Maiden City model Bobby T

Movie star Will Poulter surprised fans this weekend when he was spotted with a mystery female from Northern Ireland — setting the gossip columns alight.

The duo were photographed holding hands and kissing on the streets of West Hollywood. But who is she?

Bobby T is a model, actress and television host originally from Londonderry.

She began her career at the age of 14, signing with the prestigious Ford modelling agency.

Writing on her Instagram account, which has nearly 40,000 followers, she describes herself as “your typical Chinese, Black, Irish gal born in Derry Ireland, raised Cuban, education in Japan”, suggesting a jetset lifestyle from an early age.

Ford Models biography says: “Born in Northern Ireland, Bobby grew up wanting to be a baseball player, which makes sense for her move to the States.

“She enjoys nothing more than spending time with her son, and loves to disconnect from the digital world and dive into the arts as much as possible.”

Since relocating to America she has appeared in numerous fashion photoshoots and campaigns, as well as securing regular work on Deal Or No Deal.

She co-parents five-year-old son Daniel with an unknown former partner.

Speaking to Mamamoods magazine, Bobby said single motherhood brings an “overwhelming bout of responsibility” that required a change of mentally.

“The most challenging part for me has been to mourn the version of motherhood I thought I was going to have... I could not have survived if it were not for my amazing parents and loved ones,” she said.

Speaking on shared custody, she said: “Dr Rebecca Brown in Beverly Hills gave me the best advice — ‘firsts will be firsts’ in regards to shared custody… her advice was spot on.

“When I witness my son’s pivotal childhood moments, they are just as special because they are ‘firsts’ for me.

“This advice has also helped take the weight off of alternating holidays and learning to be present in every moment spent with my son.”

In the same interview, she revealed she had been living in a hotel room for two months with her son and Pomeranian due to plumbing issues at her home, describing the experience as “an adventure to say the least”.

These latest photos follow speculation Poulter, known for his role in We’re The Millers and in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, may have been dating former co-star Florence Pugh, who quickly shot down the rumours in May.

She posted on Instagram: “Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now.

“No, Will Poulter and I are not dating.

“We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.”