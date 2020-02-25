Mr Men visit Titanic Belfast and Giant's Causeway on Irish adventure in new book

Conor Clarke, Jordan McKee and Ellen Fitzsimmons are photographed celebrating Titanic Belfast being featured in the latest Mr Men book.

Two popular Northern Ireland tourist attractions are featured in the newest Mr Men book, Mr Men in Ireland.

In the latest installment, Mr Chatterbox seeks to help Mr Quiet, who has always been a man of few words, to find the Blarney Stone in Co Cork, in the hope that he will speak more often.

Legend has it that kissing the stone endows the kisser with the gift of the gab.

Iconic Northern Ireland landmark Titanic Belfast is the Mr Men’s first stop on an epic trip throughout the island of Ireland.

The book, which was published earlier this week, sees Mr Men experience the world’s most famous ship throughout the exhibitions nine interpretive galleries, as well as hopping on board SS Nomadic, the last remaining White Star Line vessel with an array of WW1, WW2 history, on top of its Titanic connection.

On their way to Blarney Castle, they also stop off at the Giant's Causeway and climb the geological wonder.

As they head down south, the Mr Men do a spot of fishing in Galway and enjoy the Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Judith Owens, CEO of Titanic Belfast, said she was "absolutely delighted" that the attraction features in Mr Men in Ireland.

She said: “For nearly 50 years, the Mr Men books have been a one of the nation’s most loved children’s books, therefore, we are absolutely delighted to be featured as their first stop in Ireland."