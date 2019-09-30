My special connection with Ulster Orchestra, by Italian maestro Daniele

Alf McCreary talks to the orchestra’s new principal conductor, who took up his baton at the weekend

The new chief conductor of the Ulster Orchestra has told how he is looking forward to making "great music" in Belfast.

Daniele Rustioni began his tenure with a brilliant opening concert in Belfast on Friday evening.

The young Italian maestro then returned to the Lyon Opera House, France, to start rehearsing the Rossini opera William Tell, which he will direct there early next month.

This is not uncommon for Rustioni, who is currently one of the most sought-after conductors in the world.

A few hours before he took up the baton to start his post in Belfast he spoke about this new stage in his career.

He said: "I was delighted to accept the offer to become the new principal conductor of the Ulster Orchestra because it was an ideal situation for me. They are a fantastic group of people and they are also very refined in their playing. They also have a tremendous energy, which you notice immediately.

"I established a special connection with the orchestra ever since I came to Belfast as a guest conductor a couple of years ago.

"I discovered that the emotion and brilliance of the players combined with the magical atmosphere of the Ulster Hall allows the sound to soar from every instrument and envelope you completely."

Rustioni succeeds Rafael Payare, who has left to take up a position with the San Diego Symphony.

He was aware of Belfast from news bulletins featuring the city.

He added: "I know about the history but when I come here I notice how many new buildings are going up, and the warmth of the people. There is a positivity I detect here, so my feeling is: 'Let's go and make great music'."

Rustioni's picture is posted on billboards all over Belfast, but he said: "There is always attention for the conductor when he or she steps onto the podium, but it is really a team effort.

"Our goal is to make good music at the highest level.

"It is also a matter of chemistry between the conductor and the players, and if that chemistry is there, which I feel it is with the Ulster Orchestra, we are all capable together of great musical expression."

Rustioni, who was born in Milan in 1983, is a highly-talented musician but also a conductor with charisma, which classical audiences warm to.

He is also principal conductor of the National Opera in Lyon and of the Orchestra della Toscana in Italy, and he also is a guest conductor with some of the world's leading orchestras.

At Friday's concert he took the unusual step of announcing a "surprise" to the scheduled programme, and then conducted the Ulster Orchestra in Ennio Morricone's haunting score for the film The Mission.

This was followed by an outstanding performance of Elgar's Cello Concerto by the distinguished German-American soloist Johannes Moser, who also played a Bach encore.

The finale was a rousing performance of the Saint-Saens Organ Symphony No 3, with Stephen Doughty playing the Ulster Hall's mighty Mulholland Organ.

The concert had been carefully planned by Rustioni, who said: "The Ulster Hall is a jewel, and it is highly regarded by musicians internationally.

"I wanted people to hear Saint-Saen's magnificent organ symphony in such a beautiful setting. I am very impressed by the Ulster audiences also."

Daniele's wife Francesca Dego, a distinguished solo violinist, accompanied him to his opening concert. He said: "We both took part in an Ulster Orchestra concert this year, and she is very thrilled by my new post as its principal conductor."