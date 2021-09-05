Nadine Coyle ‘absolutely devastated’ at death of Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding

Harding found fame with Girls Aloud which were formed on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Nadine Coyle has paid a poignant tribute to her fellow Girls Aloud band mate Sarah Harding who has passed away at the age of 39.

Derry native Nadine spoke of her devastation at the news at losing her friend in an Instagram post.

The pair found fame with Girls Aloud which were formed on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Sarah had revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Sarah's mother Marie announced her death on Instagram on Sunday and described her "beautiful" daughter as "a bright shining star".

“I am absolutely devastated!!" Nadine wrote on social media.

"I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl and what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Tributes also came from reality TV star Calum Best, the son of the late George Best, who spoke of the “crazy fun times and adventures” he had with his ex-girlfriend Sarah.

He said on Twitter: “Jesus this one hits home, so damn sad, so young.

“I hope u rest In peace Sarah we had some crazy fun times and adventures.

“U will be so very missed. Sending so much love to ur mom.”

His post was accompanied by three pictures of him with the former Girls Aloud member.

Earlier this year, Harding said she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas.

In an extract of her memoir, titled Hear Me Out, which was published in The Times, Harding wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

“I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that.

“Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”

Harding said she is “trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be”.

“I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax,” she added.

Girls Aloud on stage during the 2012 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself.

“I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things.”

Harding said publicly revealing her diagnosis was “scary” but was also “the right thing to do”.

She said the support she has received has been “incredible”, adding: “I’ve been inundated with lovely messages from my fans. I’m grateful beyond words for that.”