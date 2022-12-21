Nadine Coyle and Girls Aloud bandmates raise over £1m for cancer charities in aid of late Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle and her fellow Girls Aloud members have raised over £1m for cancer charities in aid of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts reunited with each other at various fundraising events and will appear together again for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, which Nicola is a key part of.

Speaking to BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday night, Nicola said: “It’s nice that we do all support each other in our individual things.

“I think this year we spent a lot more time together because we did a lot of fundraising efforts for breast cancer awareness and to raise funds for different breast cancer charities on behalf of our bandmate Sarah.’

Read more Nadine Coyle brushes off ‘embarrassment’ as she is caught posing in wedding dress

“It was nice to end the year on just something where we could all get together and it’s Christmas spirit,” she said of the upcoming special.

‘And, to end the year on such a positive note where we can now actually say that all of the fundraising efforts, we’ve raised over £1m for breast cancer.’

It comes after the group took part in a special Gala and Race For Life in memory of Sarah.

More recently, they released a vinyl of their iconic debut ‘Sound Of The Underground’ which went to number one on the Official Vinyl Charts Top 40 and Top 100, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.

However, Derry-born Nadine has ruled out an official Girls Aloud comeback without Sarah.

The singer said it would “feel so very wrong” if the group were to record or tour as a foursome.

Sarah was 39 when she lost her battle with breast cancer in September last year.