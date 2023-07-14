Nadine Coyle shares preview of new summer music and joins cast of Barbie at London premiere

Nadine Coyle attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Nadine Coyle shared a snippet of her new summer song to her Instagram page this week, asking fans if they want to hear more.

The former Girls Aloud star posted a short clip containing music from her upcoming track 'If I Lay Here (Chasing Cars)’ with her followers on Wednesday.

The caption adds: "Sneak preview of my new summer tune. Would you like to hear more? Let me know in the comments. Love, Nadine X.”

The new tune seems to be a play on the hit song from Snow Patrol, a fellow Northern Irish pop sensation.

Nadine (38) also attended the European premiere of new Hollywood movie 'Barbie' at Cineworld in Leicester Square on Wednesday night.

The Derry native blended in with the Barbiecore aesthetic, dressed in a hot pink trouser suit with a black top.

Other Irish stars such as Vogue Williams and Nicola Coughlan, who stars in the movie, joined her on the pink carpet.

Nicola Coughlan, who rose to fame on the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, has previously explained that she was able to perfect the Derry accent by taking inspiration from Nadine, particularly from the moment she outed herself as underage on the Irish version of 'Popstars' in 2001.

And not to forget, Nadine had her own Barbie doll version of herself released in 2005 alongside the rest of her Girls Aloud bandmates.

Gogglebox star Joe Baggs also attended the Barbie premiere, and admitted he was ‘left shaking’ after meeting Nadine.

"I actually chatted to Nadine Coyle,” he told the Mirror.

"It's so funny because there are so many people that I've met in the past year that I've just not been fazed by and I had the shakes, my hands were shaking. I was like 'I am so obsessed with you!' – she got in my TikTok as well which was so much fun.”