Nadine Coyle shuts down Derry Girls cameo rumours as she launches new National Lottery art installation

Nadine Coyle has said she can’t wait to see the final series of Derry Girls – but has laughed off speculation of a cameo appearance.

The former Girls Aloud pop star – and one of Derry’s most famous daughters – has been back home in Northern Ireland for the last few weeks while filming of the third instalment of the sitcom has been taking place.

In previous interviews, the mum-of-one revealed she had spoken to the show’s creator Lisa McGee about the possibility of popping up in an episode in a cameo role. And her presence at several events in Belfast over the past fortnight has prompted speculation that an appearance in the Channel 4 show might just be on the cards. Filming of the final series of Derry Girls began last month and is still ongoing.

Nadine Coyle unveils an art installation at Antrim Castle to celebrate The National Lottery’s 27th birthday. (Picture by Kevin Scott)

Nadine was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at the unveiling of a new art installation at Antrim Castle Gardens, to mark the National Lottery’s 27th birthday. The installation - the second of four pieces of artwork to be unveiled this week - was commissioned by the National Lottery to inspire change and to encourage the public to think about how they might use some of the £30m raised for good causes each week in their own communities.

The anamorphic piece of artwork says the word ‘DREAMS’ when viewed from a specific angle and from another view forms a question mark. Once all four pieces have been unveiled, they will form the message ‘BUILD DREAMS, CREATE CHANGE’ to prompt the question: what change could you make to improve your local community?

Speaking about her fulfilling her own dreams, Nadine said: “I’ve been very lucky that the dreams I had as a child, I’ve been able to achieve a lot of them.

“After everything that has gone on in the last year and how crazy a time it’s been, I’m in the process of creating new dreams.”

When asked if these new dreams included a cameo appearance in Derry Girls, Nadine laughed and said: “I don’t think so.

“I do love Derry Girls though, particularly as it’s based on the secondary school I went to.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they are going to do next. They’ve turned what could’ve been taken as a negative situation into something really positive. I’m a huge fan.”

Nadine Coyle unveils an art installation at Antrim Castle to celebrate The National Lottery’s 27th birthday (Picture by Kevin Scott)

Nadine, who lives in London with daughter Anaiya where she co-parents with ex-partner Jason Bell, makes regular visits home to Derry. She plans to spend this Christmas at the family’s home in Donegal.

While in Derry, she visited several National Lottery-funded projects including Kinship Care NI, a local charity that helps and supports kinship carers and their children.

“Performing at venues around the UK throughout my career, I was able to really experience the impactful changes The National Lottery funding can create for so many individuals and organisations in the music industry,” she said.

“The Arts have always had the ability to connect you with people, to give you confidence and to nurture your creativity.

“And so, celebrating this funding that identifies and supports local community projects to inspire and include future generations is something that is very close to my heart.”

Singing remains close to her heart too and in her latest TV role, the tables have been turned as she forms part of a pop panel offering advice to contestants in the RTE talent show Last Singer Standing.

Nadine, who found fame in the ITV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, when the band Girls Aloud was formed, said she was in awe of the contestants who use tactics and talent as they face-off against each other every weekend.

The 36-year-old also said she was looking forward to watching the new series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, in which she appeared two years ago. Nadine described the experience as ‘crazy but enjoyable’ and said she hoped this year’s contestants had as much fun as she and her fellow campmates had had in 2019.

“I saw the line-up this morning and I know a few of them, so it will be interesting to see how they do,” she said.

“But I do feel sorry for them not getting to go to the Australian jungle to enjoy the heat and sun, like we did. I’ll still be watching it though.”

The four art installations have been created by leading arts collective Greyworld and inspired by National Lottery funded projects. Each installation has been made from more than 636 National Lottery balls, which represent 636,000 organisations that benefit from the funding across the sports, art, heritage and community sectors.

Included in the artwork are four unique objects such as a bus wheel, sports equipment, a theatre mask and a LGBT+ flag that represent the four beneficiaries from Northern Ireland.