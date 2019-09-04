Nadine Coyle splits with American football star boyfriend Bell of 11 years

Ex-Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and boyfriend Jason Bell have split after 11 years together.

The Derry singer (34) and the American football star reportedly ended their relationship after they realised they were leading increasingly separate lives.

Coyle started dating Bell (41), who is father of their five-year-old daughter Anaiya, in 2008 when she moved to America to pursue her singing career.

NFL player Jason Bell (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

A source told The Sun: “Although Nadine and Jason were never married, they lived as a close family unit and remain good friends as they co-parent their young daughter.

“They still care for one another, but are no longer in a romantic relationship.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Nadine and Jason were briefly engaged between 2010 and 2011 but split for a short period before reuniting in 2013 and later welcoming Anaiya in early 2014.

Nadine re-located back to Northern Ireland three years ago to raise their daughter closer to her family.