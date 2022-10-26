Nadine Coyle spotted back home as she gets in Halloween spirit during visit to Co Tyrone pumpkin patch

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle is clearly getting in the Halloween spirit, after having been snapped visiting a Co Tyrone pumpkin patch on Tuesday.

The Derry singer was pictured visiting Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch situated at a farm based between Donemana & Artigarvan.

The 37-year-old could be seen in the photo feeling the autumn chill in a long coat alongside worker Noel Dunn.

It is understood she had been visiting the attraction alongside her 8-year-old daughter Anaiya Bell, who she shares with ex-fiance Jason Bell.

Posting on Facebook, the patch said: “Nice to see our local celebrity Nadine Coyle (Girls Aloud) visit our patch today thank you for coming along.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Earlier this month, the singer was in Cannes for the Frontier Awards when she brushed off a recent “embarrassment” after she was caught posing in a wedding dress.

Taking to Instagram, she told her half a million followers she was posing for a photograph when she was ‘caught’ by a woman who complimented her stunning white gown.

“Love from Cannes!!! (The one time I stood on a staircase for a picture trying to be an Instagramer in the wild then got caught by a lady coming out of the lift saying “I love your dress” I got embarrassed & it stopped there),” she said.

The beauty wore the sheer white gown from The Wedding Club as she presented the Inflight Retailer of the year award.

Taking to the comment section of the post, fellow Irish songstress Samantha Mumba said: “OH. MY. GOD that dress was MADE for you!!!!”

TV chef Donal Skehan shared three heart eye emojis, with artist Glyn Fussell writing: “Helllllllo perfection.”