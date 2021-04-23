Nathan Carter hitches wagon to BBC’s Hugo Duncan’s Radio Ulster show

Nathan Carter is to sit in for Hugo Duncan next week on his BBC Radio Ulster daytime show.

The Co Fermanagh-based country singer/songwriter will be stepping into the hot seat from Monday to Friday, 1.30pm to 3pm, while Hugo takes a well-earned break.

Nathan’s radio hosting debut will involve taking listeners’ requests and dedications as well as playing plenty of country tunes.

Chatting on air with Hugo on Thursday, Nathan said: “This is my first time ever presenting a radio programme so I am really looking forward to sitting in for Hugo and to hearing from everyone out there.

“Hugo has been giving me plenty of help and advice. So please be sure to tune in and get in touch with us during the week.”

Hugo said: “I am leaving the programme in the good hands of Nathan next week, but I have reminded him to listen to ‘the Wee Woman with the big stick’ and to keep my seat warm for me, as I will be back on air on May 3.”

The Hugo Duncan Show is also available on BBC Sounds.