Nathan Carter on excessive drinking and seeking therapy in lockdown: ‘I’m probably not as strong as I thought I was’

People may make fun of country music, but Nathan Carter is a born performer who is happy to give his audience what they want (except when it comes to the details of his dating life, that is). Having overcome the lows of lockdown — when he found himself drinking heavily and seeking therapy — he’s back on the road and aiming to break the US

Kate Demolder Sun 6 Mar 2022 at 18:31