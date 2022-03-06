Nathan Carter on excessive drinking and seeking therapy in lockdown: ‘I’m probably not as strong as I thought I was’
People may make fun of country music, but Nathan Carter is a born performer who is happy to give his audience what they want (except when it comes to the details of his dating life, that is). Having overcome the lows of lockdown — when he found himself drinking heavily and seeking therapy — he’s back on the road and aiming to break the US
When Nathan Carter was a teenager in suburban Liverpool, he had three posters thumbtacked to his bedroom wall: Kenny Rogers, Christy Moore and Dolly Parton. “All of my friends would’ve been listening to what was cool at the time — Oasis, Eminem, that sort of stuff,” he says. “I was definitely the strange kid in school and I did get the piss taken out of me all the time. But I just loved it; you like what you like.