New Banksy artwork appears on derelict farm building before being destroyed

The latest Banksy artwork painted on the side of a property in Herne Bay, Kent (Banksy/Instagram/PA) — © Banksy/Instagram

Street artist Banksy’s latest work on the side of a derelict farmhouse has been demolished.

The mural, titled Morning Has Broken, depicted a silhouetted boy in a window opening curtains made of corrugated iron along with a cat who is peering out at the view.

The building was then demolished (Banksy/Instagram/PA) — © Banksy/Instagram

The new work was confirmed in three photographs on the secretive graffiti artist’s Instagram account.

The piece is shown in a full-length shot of the derelict property, which is covered in ivy, has peeling white paintwork and missing roof slates on a side building.

The artwork had corrugated iron curtains (Banksy/Instagram) — © Banksy/Instagram

There is a close-up of the artwork in another image and the third photograph shows demolition work that is being carried out on the building.

The final photograph shows the wall on which the artwork originally appeared has been demolished, with the image also showing a digger, a skip and a pile of brick rubble on the ground as a workman looks on.

The skip company told the PA news agency that the bin which appears in one of the photographs was at a property in the seaside town of Herne Bay, Kent, and its only involvement in the project was in providing the bin.