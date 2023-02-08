New Love Island bombshell Carl Fogarty’s daughter Claudia ruffles feathers after her first dates

New bombshell Claudia Fogarty has ruffled some feathers in the Love Island villa after she chose Casey O’Gorman and Tom Clare for her first dates.

The 28-year-old fashion boutique owner and daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty quickly got to know the male islanders during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 show after she made her dramatic entrance.

Arriving dressed in a red angel outfit with elaborate wings, she danced for the boys at the end of the heart-rate challenge and got pulses racing.

A number of the islanders were shocked by the results of the challenge, which sees all the islanders perform sultry routines while dressed in revealing outfits in an attempt to raise the heart rates of the opposite sex.

In particular, the contestants were surprised when it was revealed that financial adviser Ron Hall, who has recently rekindled his romance with Lana Jenkins, had his heart rate raised the most by new girl Claudia.

She responded to the news, saying: “Sorry… I’m very flattered.”

Meanwhile, make-up artist Lana’s heart rate was raised the most by Casey, which also raised eyebrows after the pair ended things the day prior.

Afterwards, Ron and Lana laughed together as they addressed how neither of their hearts were raised the most by the other, with the financial adviser describing the situation as “outrageous”.

Later in the episode, Claudia received a text inviting her to choose two boys to take on a date.

After opting for 26-year-old recruitment consultant Casey and semi-pro footballer Tom Clare, who is currently coupled up with Samie Elishi, the three islanders left the villa to enjoy dates under a pergola with a sea view.

As she sat down for her first date, 23-year-old Tom said: “I think I got the best of both worlds, two very nice views, I can’t complain.”

He also admitted that she had caused a stir amongst the boys with her dramatic entrance.

When asked why she picked him, Claudia, from Blackburn, replied: “You’re very easy on the eyes. With the northern charm, you’re very similar to me and you’ve got very good eye contact, I love that.”

He admitted that he and Casey had worked out she was the daughter of Carl Fogarty.

She confirmed they were correct and revealed her father had told her it was “time to get rid of the dickheads now and just settle down and find someone”.

Asked how he was getting on with his current partner – 22-year-old senior estate agent co-ordinator Samie – Tom said: “We are in a very good spot and I’m getting to know more and more each day.

“But obviously you’ve come in northern, blonde, nice eyes. Obviously, I’m just going off attraction. For me to fancy someone more is actually getting to know someone and looks only go so far.”

Back at the villa, Tom’s absence appeared to spark concern with Samie who revealed: “I knew I liked him, but I think I like him a little bit more now.”

During Claudia’s second date, she told Casey: “I still need to get to know everyone, but coming in last night I feel like I was so drawn to you straight away.

“Just your chat and your smile, I like your energy, I was like ‘I’m definitely going to get on with him’.”

Following her admission, she then asked: “What would your ideal date be?”

Casey replied: “This is literally the best date I’ve ever been on in my whole entire life. If I could picture a perfect date and a perfect girl it would be this.”

Afterwards, Claudia reflected on her date with Tom with the other girls, saying: “I feel like he makes me belly laugh. Really funny. Cheeky chappy, really good vibes from him.”

However, with Casey, she said she could not stop smiling and felt that their conversation flowed better.

The episode ended on a dramatic cliff-hanger as the islanders were instructed to gather around the fire pit immediately.

Lana then received a text which read: “Tonight there’ll be a recoupling. The boys will pick which girl they want to couple up with.

“The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately.”

Who the boys choose and which girl will be leaving the villa will be revealed during Thursday’s episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.