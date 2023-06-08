New Love Island bombshell set to ruffle feathers as he dates three contestants

A new male contestant is expected to ruffle feathers on Love Island (ITV)

A new male bombshell is set to cause a stir in the Love Island villa as he chooses three female contestants to go on a date with him.

The new islander will join the hit ITV2 dating show during Thursday’s episode following after the first two bombshell arrivals: Zachariah Noble and Whitney Adebayo.

He will pick three islanders to accompany him on a date in the new hideaway terrace as it opens its doors for the first time this series.

Whilst relaxing on the day beds, Ella Thomas will receive a text, which reads: “Ella, I’m waiting to date you on the hideaway terrace.

“I’ll give the other two girls a shout later.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the islanders will play a game of Ready, Sex, Go which will see the couples race to be the first to demonstrate a sex position, while clothed.

The couple that gives the most accurate demonstration will then get to read out a dare before selecting the islander of their choice to complete it.

New bombshell Whitney is the first up to do a dare and is tasked with giving one of the male islanders a pole dance.

Molly Marsh is then dared to snog the three islanders she has the most sexual tension with which sees her choose her partner Mitchel Taylor, as well as Zachariah and Tyrique Hyde.

After kissing Zachariah first, she moves on to Mitchel as he says: “I can taste Zach.”

Zachariah is then chosen to kiss the islander he would most like to hang out with if his current partner was not in the Villa, which sees him lean in to kiss Molly for the second time.

As they share a lengthy kiss, Mitchel says: “Oi bro, come up for air yeah!”

After the game, Mitchel tells Whitney he only has eyes for Molly and is closed off from getting to know the other girls.

Love Island airs on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.