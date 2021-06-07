New mum Bronagh Waugh shares baby vomit ‘zoom’ woes online

It’s a situation many parents of young children working from home can relate to – new born baby vomits just before a zoom meeting is due to begin.

And that’s what happened to Northern Ireland actress Bronagh Waugh just before she was due to being a script read-through with cast mates of an upcoming project.

The new mum tweeted a picture of her top with the vomit stain while she held her baby boy, along with the caption: "When the baby voms on you 10 mins before a zoom read through…”

Last month the Coleraine actress announced she has given birth to a baby boy.

The Fall star revealed she had given birth on May 5 and said she had spent "three weeks of heaven with my wee man".

Writing on her Instagram page she said the experience had left her "mind blown" and "heart bursting".

"I’ve never known tiredness like it but my God is it worth it! Completely and utterly in love," she wrote.

Her post prompted a sympathetic response from Twitter users, with many sharing their own parental tales or offering tips on how to deal with unexpected episodes of baby vomit.

One fan saw the funny side, saying: “Bringing real world experiences to the role. Grit! Drama! Vomit...”

Another parent said: “The joys of being a Mammy.”

One person added: “All been there, though maybe not on zoom. Congratulations on baby too x”

Ms Waugh announced she was pregnant on International Woman's Day sharing a series of photographs, proudly displaying her bump on Instagram.

The actress, whose wedding to partner Richard Peacock was postponed last year due to Covid, paid tribute to all the “incredible women” whose bodies she described as “miracle machines”.

She and Richard celebrated their love in a ceremony in Somerset in September 2018 but had decided to hold off legally tying the knot until same-sex marriage legislation was introduced in Northern Ireland.

The couple were due to wed in August 2020, after same-sex marriage came into force at midnight on October 21, but their plans were postponed when Covid hit.

Ms Waugh, who has starred in Unforgotten, is an enthusiastic campaigner for women’s rights and same sex marriage.

In April the actress said she was “deeply saddened and shocked”, following allegations of sexual harassment made against fellow Viewpoint cast member Noel Clarke.

The Northern Ireland star– who played DC Stella Beckett in the Manchester-set show – wrote on Twitter: “I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward to bravely & courageously tell their story.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked. Everyone deserves to feel safe & be protected in their workplace.”