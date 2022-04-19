Newly-engaged Lynette Fay is the queen of the hill

BBC host and proud Tyrone woman says I do at O’Neill dynasty’s old base

Lynette Fay has told how her interest in the history of her native Tyrone helped inspire a romantic wedding proposal.

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter, who studied history at university, was whisked away by partner Gavin Cumisky to the Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, her hometown, where he popped the question on Good Friday.

The site has played a significant role in the history of Ireland and holds a special place in the Tyrone woman’s heart.

So, when South Armagh man Gavin, a former Gaelic footballer and all-Ireland club medal winner, took a detour towards the historic site, Lynette guessed what was coming.

The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter named Neansai Maire, are planning to tie the knot next year.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Lynette, a fluent Irish speaker, said: “We had talked about getting married before, but I had no idea when or where he was going to pop the question.

“My mum was in on it too and had been fobbing me off when I’d tried talking to her about her plans for the Easter weekend.

“We were going to drop Neansai off with my mum, and as I was so engrossed in listening to a radio documentary, I wasn’t paying much attention to where we were going. But when I saw we were headed towards the Hill of the O’Neill, well the penny dropped.

“It has a proud place in Irish history and you can’t really get more Tyrone than the hill, so I sort of guessed what was coming.”

With their little girl running around them, Gavin popped the question, presenting Lynette with an emerald cut diamond ring. The pair then called in with Lynette’s mum to share their good news before heading on to Fermanagh for a weekend of celebrations.

But it wasn’t just the marriage proposal they were celebrating.

“We went to see Tyrone play Fermanagh, and Tyrone won, so that was great, and then Liverpool won their match — Gavin’s a supporter,” Lynette said.

“Gavin’s a proud Armagh man, but he knows the quickest way to my heart is through Tyrone, so he doesn’t mind coming with me to see them.”

By tying the knot, the couple will be keeping alive a family tradition that goes back four generations. Lynette’s parents, grandparents and great grandparents were all Tyrone-Armagh pairings.

“The wedding next year will have a Tyrone-Armagh theme,” said Lynette. “The battle lines have been drawn.

“We’ve a few weddings coming up this year. My best friend and cousin are getting married, so we’ll think about our own after that.

“We’re both thrilled and are looking forward to being married.”