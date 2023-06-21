NI actor Sam Neill to auction off Jurassic Park props for child refugees’ charity

NI actor Sam Neill is auctioning off a number of props from his Jurassic Park films in a bid to raise money for child refugees.

The 75-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the charitable act, with all proceeds going to UNICEF UK.

“Hi, I'm Sam Neill, and we are going to auction off, for charity, some clobber from the Jurassics,” the Omagh native declared in an online clip.

“These are the boots that I wore all the way through Jurassic one, very handsome pair of boots,” he explained, showing the pair of shoes he donned throughout 1993's Jurassic Park movie.

“After that I have a neckerchief as worn in Jurassic six and from the same film, my hat. That's right, a handsome hat,” continued the Co Tyrone celebrity, whilst unveiling a neckerchief and hat from Jurassic World Dominion.

He joked: “There's a shirt I wore most of Jurassic World and yes, I can still smell the cold sweat of fear as I rounded the corner and saw another T-Rex about to eat me.

“Last of all, I wore... a Carhartt [coat] and that’s the one from number six. That’s what we’re auctioning. Bid strongly, it’s over to you now,” he concluded.

Mr Neill, who has spent most of his life in New Zealand, was diagnosed with stage-three blood cancer shortly after experiencing swollen glands during publicity for Jurassic World Dominion in March 2022.

He shared the diagnosis in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? and admitted that he penned it hurriedly because he had no idea if he would live long enough to see it to its conclusion.

While he is now cancer-free, it is expected The Piano actor will continue treatment monthly for the rest of his life.

He added that the outpouring of support he received when he announced his cancer diagnosis completely took him “by surprise”, saying that he was “very touched”.

However, he explained that he was slightly frustrated as much of the news coverage failed to mention that he was in remission.