NI Bake Off star Mark Lutton announces birth of first baby

Northern Ireland baker Mark Lutton will soon have a helping hand in the kitchen after welcoming the arrival of a baby boy, Sidney.

A contestant in the 2020 edition of The Great British Bake Off, the Portadown man took to social media on Thursday to share the exciting news after partner Laura Dean gave birth.

The former project manager appeared in the hit Channel 4 show last year, making it to week six before he was eliminated from the competition.

The 32-year-old posted a snap of the new addition to the family to his 73,000 followers on Instagram.

“Welcoming the new addition to our family - Sidney Lutton-Dean who was born last week,” he said.

“Laura and Sid are doing great, and we’re loving spending time together as a family getting to know this wonderful little chap.

“A huge shoutout to the incredible team at Liverpool Women’s Hospital @liverpoolwomens.

“Thank you for bringing Sid safely into the world and looking after Laura. A special thanks to Pam, an absolute hero of a midwife - I don’t think we’ll ever forget how amazing you were x.”

Mark Lutton on The Great British Bake Off

Mr Lutton shared a series of snaps of baby Sidney in his arms, with hundreds leaving congratulation messages for the family and more than 16,000 likes for the post.

Now based in Liverpool, in February this year Mr Lutton launched a cookery and baking project showcasing global cuisine to keep him busy during lockdown.

'The World at Your Table' project launched on his Instagram page and saw him posting a different recipe from 28 countries each day for 28 days.