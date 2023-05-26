NI comedian in need of private jet to make London show offers 80 teabags as reward

A Northern Irish comedian has offered a reward of 80 teabags to anyone who can get him to London on time for his show.

Shane Todd’s popular Tea With Me podcast is currently on tour with a date lined up at the SSE Arena in Belfast on September 23.

First up is London and the small matter of making it on time.

“We’re in Belfast International about to fly to Luton for Tea With Me live tonight,” he tweeted.

“Flight just delayed until 16:45. We need to get to London before that. Basically, who has a jet? There’s 80 bags of Punjana in it for you.”

Fellow comedian Ciaran Bartlett responded: “This makes for grim reading. I'm already at the hotel hahahaha…”

With Todd then advising, “get a nap in sweet prince”.

One commenter said he was looking forward to the show having travelled all the way from Austin Texas, to the surprise of the Holywood stand-up who responded ”you’re joking”.

The Twitter user was indeed: “Aye I am tbf. I am going though so just do a late night one.”

The NI man has supported world-famous comedians Kevin Hart and Bill Burr on tour.

On the latest episode of his Tea With Me podcast, Shane informed listeners that he’ll be performing in London at Islington Assembly Hall alongside guests Ciaran Bartlett and William Thompson on May 26.

Laughing, Ciaran says “thank God” they had the chat because he was headed for Leicester Square Theatre.