NI designer JW Anderson reveals his latest accessory – a clutch bag shaped like a pillow

Northern Irish designer JW Anderson has revealed his latest unique clutch bag with this one styled as a literal cushion.

The Cushion Clutch from the designer – which doubles as a bed pillow – was first spotted as part of Anderson’s AW23 menswear show in January.

Known for his unique collection of designs, the Magherafelt-born man’s latest accessory retails on his website for £415 for the smaller clutch bag version and £490 for the larger size.

Anderson is the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, as well as being the founder of brand JW Anderson.

Born in 1984. He is the son of Willie Anderson, who played international rugby for Ireland between 1984 and 1990. His mother Heather Buckley worked as a secondary school teacher.

Mr Anderson grew up in Northern Ireland, but spent a lot of time on the Balearic island of Ibiza, where his parents owned a house.

It’s not the first time one of his unique designs have raised eyebrows in the fashion world.

He hit headlines in 2021 with his quirky pigeon clutch bag – a bag shaped like a pigeon that retails at £715.

The designer’s creations are also a regular fixture on social media worn by some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

Earlier this month Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot stepped out on the red carpet wearing a dress from the designer’s collection.

Gadot was at the Barbie world premiere wearing the brown and white striped dress from his Spring 2024 collection.

Recently Heartstopper actor Kit Connor and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield took up front row seats to watch his Milan show in June.

He also had a hand in in Rihanna’s striking red Super Bowl ensemble earlier this year.

She wore the outfit to make her comeback at the huge American annual sporting fixture. It was her first performance in seven years.

Last month it was revealed he created two bodysuits for global superstar Beyoncé to wear on her latest world tour.

Inspired by the escapist joy of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance, Anderson created a series of stage looks for the iconic singer that play on sculptural forms, trompe l’oeil and body illusion for her shows.