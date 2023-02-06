NI hymn writers lose out on Grammy but speak of ‘privilege’ at nomination and conversations with Elvis Costello

Hymn writer Keith Getty has spoken of the ‘privilege’ he and his wife Kristyn feel having been nominated for a Grammy, despite losing out on securing the accolade on Sunday night.

The Co Antrim native also revealed his “coolest conversation” so far has been with rock singer, Elvis Costello.

The Getty duo had been nominated for their record Confessio — Irish American Roots.

They lost the prestigious music award to the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands in the best roots gospel album category.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme from a limo in Los Angeles, Keith said: “The Confessio album is really the story of Irish music and how it came to America, and I had a really fun conversation with Elvis Costello earlier because that of course has been a huge part of his story.

“His family are from Co Tyrone and he grew up in England, but he has a fascination in the Blues and in American music.

“We had a really cool conversation and I enjoyed that.”

He said that the Grammys are the “ultimate accolade in music” and that just receiving a nomination is “a privilege and huge encouragement”.

“Even for somebody growing up in Northern Ireland - Sir James Galway got nominated five times, so you think about the great musicians that are there,” Keith continued.

“In one sense, it’s just something on a piece of paper, it doesn’t necessarily make you better.

“It’s one of those things like when we got the Queen’s Honours a couple of years ago - it’s something that sits on your Wikipedia forever… so it’s a privilege and you get to be around extraordinary musicians.”

When further asked if he had received one of the infamous Grammy goody bags reportedly worth £50,000 this year, Keith said he hadn’t even seen the bag, but “can’t imagine” its price tag is true.

“I know when we got our nominees' medal yesterday, it was all beautiful Tiffany’s jewellery, so that was pretty interesting,” he noted.

Keith and Kristyn wrote their latest acclaimed album when they returned back to the north coast for a year with their children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair moved to America 17 years ago but enjoy regularly visiting home.

Keith said during their last visit they gained a “renewed, deep appreciation of the privilege it is to be born in the north of Ireland; the music, the beauty, the countryside”.

“The album is really a tribute to that,” he added.

“It starts off with Confessio which was St Patrick’s first hymn… and it finishes with In Christ Alone, which is our best known hymn.”

In 2017, Keith received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the first church musician of the modern era to be given the award for contribution to music and hymn writing.

He and Kristyn will return to NI to play concerts in Lisburn and Belfast this June, in the first leg of their new world tour.