NI man beats drumming world record for third time for cancer research

Ali Brown was inspired by death of his partner Sharon from pancreatic cancer

A Co Antrim man believes he has smashed the world drumming record for a third time - while helping to raise vital funds for charity.

Ali Brown beat the existing world record by drumming continuously for more than 134 hours and five minutes.

Once verified and the paperwork and witnesses checked, he will enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the third time.

His latest feat was completed at 9.06pm on Friday evening.

The Lisburn man, already a double world record holder has been sleep-deprived for a week but is still testing his physical and mental endurance to the limit to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer and mental health.

He’s not planning on stopping but will attempt to drum for 150 hours, playing in total 2,500 songs which will take him up to 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

The event, which started early last Sunday, has seen Ali drum almost continuously through night and day with friends, family, supporters and physios calling in to the Lisburn Music Centre to boost morale, keep him awake and ease the pain.

He has taken on this epic endurance event in memory of his late partner Sharon Deegan, who he lost to pancreatic cancer in January 2021 aged 49.

Funds raised for pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC will be invested into raising awareness about the symptoms of the disease, research and supporting families who face a diagnosis of this devastating illness.

Ali is also donating half the proceeds to the UK charity, Mind after struggling with mental ill health after nursing Sharon for over three years before she died.

Ali said: “I can’t thank people enough for all the support they have shown me over the past five days. My family, my friends, my amazing support team who have kept me going when the going on occasions got really tough. They have kept me watered, fed and awake.

“It’s thanks to them and all the support I have received from people, including strangers coming in to wish me well that I’ve managed to come this far.

“I really wanted to raise as much awareness about these two causes which are so close to my heart and I believe, together we’ve achieved that. I’m also grateful to the physio therapists who have given up their free time and skills to help me out.”

Ali explained the dedication that went into his record-breaking feat.

He added: “I have trained myself for the last ten months to cope with sleep deprivation by staying awake for 24 hours at weekends so my body and mind can get used to it.

“Guinness rules allow a five-minute break every hour which you can save up and it all has to be recorded and verified, so I accumulated the time to eat, take bathroom breaks and have power naps when I most needed them later in the week.”

Duncan Campbell, who previously played in the band Universal Remedy with Ali and has been his friend for 30 years, played the lead role in ensuring his friend’s success.

“I’ve helped Ali through the last two world record attempts,” he explained.

“We’ve both learned so much since then about nutrition and the art of distraction in helping to keep him awake and performing.

“All the things like caffeine and sugar you would think would help, don’t because of the crash that comes after.

“We’ve paid attention to what he eats, hydration and when he sleeps. Learning from the last two has really helped with this.”

Pancreatic cancer surgeon Mark Taylor and NIPANC Board Member said: “We are all in awe of Ali and his ability to endure for this length of time.

“I’ve been calling in and out of the Lisburn Music Centre all week as well as watching him drum into the small hours of the morning on Drumathon Live.”

He added: “It is simply incredible what he is doing, and boy has he put pancreatic cancer awareness on the map; potentially helping to save lives.”