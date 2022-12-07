NI man behind Dad Wrote A Porno podcast to break his silence

Builder to speak for first time in podcast’s finale

The Northern Irish man from the podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno is to speak on the show for the first time in its final episode.

The podcast is one of the most successful of all time, notching up 430 million downloads.

It is centred around its host Jamie Morton’s dad, who has written some amateur erotic novels of questionable quality.

Morton reads them out while his two best friends react and provide wry commentary.

Throughout the podcast’s run, he has hidden his father’s identity, instead calling him by the pseudonym ‘Rocky Flintstone’.

At present, all listeners know is that he is a retired builder, but all that will change on Monday, when listeners will hear him speak at last.

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but he has a beautiful radio voice, actually,” James Cooper, one of the podcast’s stars, told The Guardian.

In the same interview, Morton said: “It was really nice getting him on there and finally giving him a platform to tell his side of the story and his perspective on the whole success of the show.”

The podcasters added in a joint statement: “This show has been the backbone of our lives for the past eight years.

“We’ve had new jobs, new homes, break-ups, breakdowns and a truck-load of Chilean chardonnay.

“But the three of us, sitting around the kitchen table, reading Rocky’s bad dad porn has been a constant, a guaranteed belly laugh no matter what was going on elsewhere.”

They also gave thanks to their fans in the statement, saying: “We know [the podcast] has been a comfort (and cause of nausea) to millions of listeners too, and it’s been our privilege to be an escape to a different world.

“The community we have built together around the globe is something we couldn’t be prouder of.”

The podcast started in 2015 after Morton’s dad sent him a manuscript for his erotica.

He brought it to a Christmas lunch and read it to Cooper and Alice Levine, the show’s third star. From there, they developed a podcast which has taken them across the world. They have sold out live shows in the Sydney Opera House and the Radio City Music Hall in New York.

They have also had a host of famous faces, including Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen and Elijah Wood, on the bonus Footnotes episodes of the podcast.

The three friends, who met at the University of Leeds, have built successful careers alongside the show.

Levine has done presenting work for BBC and Channel 4, while Cooper has worked on shows including The Voice and An Idiot Abroad.

More recently, he was the creator and the executive producer of the BBC Three series Eating With My Ex.

Morton also worked on BBC shows and as an interactive producer on X Factor for the past 10 years.

You can listen to all six seasons of My Dad Wrote a Porno on Spotify and Apple podcasts