NI singer Becky McNeice gets the seal of approval from Vogue magazine

An up-and-coming south Belfast singer/songwriter has said she “couldn’t believe it” when her track was endorsed by fashion magazine Vogue.

Becky McNeice (22) uploaded her tune Long Days onto Spotify, went to bed, and woke up the next day to find that it had been streamed thousands of times.

She said: “It’s weird because, with this song, I had actually planned to have PR around it, but I was going through some rough times in my personal life and couldn’t be annoyed, so I just put it on Spotify, and the next thing it has thousands of streams.

“This had never happened to me before, and then I realised it was selected for French Vogue’s playlist. It was also selected to feature on the clothing shop H&M’s playlist.

"It's crazy to think that my track was at a standard where someone from these huge companies and brands listened to it and thought it was good enough.”

Becky said she began her music career in her bedroom after teaching herself to play guitar.

“I’ve always been obsessed with music and writing lyrics. I loved singing too but never thought my voice was the greatest. I was always singing in the shower and my parents would be shouting and telling me to be quiet,” she added.

Becky collaborates with Belfast producer Eulogy, who produces her tracks. She says songwriting is deeply personal, and this can be felt in new single In My Head, which will be released next month.

“Everything I’ve released has been written by me, but I don’t want to say everything in the release of my songs is 100% me, because working with producers like Eulogy has really inspired me. I chose the words, but my tracks are a team effort,” she said.

When asked about the process of writing a song, Becky goes through “different beats, chords or a loop” that she likes, and is constantly writing down phrases and words she hears each day in the hopes of using them.

“I’ll just start freestyling some melodies, I pick out what one I think is best and then I add the words. It’s like a puzzle and it’s whatever I think sounds good.

“Not everything is based on one experience, but everything I sing is a mix of experiences. I try to keep a narrative throughout them all, normally heartbreak or love songs.”

Although she’s a student and also has a career in IT, Becky is set on pursuing music because it’s her “dream” following her fashion powerhouse endorsement.

She said: “I love what I do right now in terms of my degree and my job, but my passion and I hate to say it, but my real dream is performing and writing songs. I suppose I’ve got something to fall back on, but I’m going to give music my all.