NI vintage retailer ‘giddy’ to see Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney on red carpet in dress from her online shop

Kathy Kiera Clarke (left) and Siobhan McSweeney arrive for the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton in Park Lane. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

The owner of a Belfast-based vintage clothes shop has told of how “delighted” she was to see Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney wearing one of her items.

McSweeney played the character of no-nonsense nun Sister Michael in the hit Channel 4 sitcom, which aired its final episode earlier this year after three seasons.

The Irish actress wore the hot-pink plissé dress to the TV Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

Ria Elliott, owner of The Green Hanger, said she felt “giddy”.

“It’s something that I’d picked from an online shop and to suddenly see it on someone I admire… She’s just a brilliant actress.”

The Green Hanger is an online vintage clothes shop catering for plus-sized customers, with orders placed through Instagram.

“She messaged me directly about the dress,” Ria said.

However, Ria had no idea she was going to see the piece on TV.

“I didn’t know she was going to wear it for such a big event,” she said.

“I knew when she bought it who she was, but I didn’t know where it was going to end up. I was delighted.”

Ria bought the dress from an online auction.

“It’s from the 1980s, from a designer called Oliver James,” she added.

Ria started The Green Hanger in 2019 as a “passion project”.

She said she got into selling vintage clothes after she “got more into wanting to be more sustainable and just wear second-hand stuff”.

From there, she sourced vintage clothes but found that it was difficult to find pieces in her size.

“Being plus-size myself, I realised that we’re not catered for so well in the vintage sector. Especially at that point,” she said.

She realised there was a gap in the market.

“I just started getting stuff and advertising it myself and it took off from there,” she said.

“I realised a lot of people didn’t realise you could find plus-size vintage.”

The business took off over lockdown and it has “grown and grown from there”.

Ria is still the only employee and is happy to keep her business model the way it is.

“Most of my customers are happy doing it person to person, just online.”

Since the Derry Girls star wore Ria’s dress, “my phone’s not stopped beeping. I’ve got a lot more followers.”

Now, the shop has been brought to the attention of a new audience.

“I’ve had a few comments from people saying, ‘I can’t believe there’s actually plus-size vintage.’”

“I’ve had people asking for me the dress [Siobhan wore].”

However, due to the dress being a bespoke vintage piece, “I don’t have any more of them,” she said.

McSweeney credited The Green Hangover on Instagram in a message that said: “My dress is from @thegreenhangervintage in Belfast. Plus size is hard to find as most designers don’t do off-the-rail for anything other than tiny.”