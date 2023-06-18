Nicola Coughlan promises ‘scandalous’ Season 3 of Bridgerton as first photos revealed

Nicola joined NI actor Jamie Dornan at a Netflix event in Brazil this weekend.

Coughlan's character looks set to undergo a friends-to-romance story in the new season

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and James Newton (Colin Bridgerton) in the new series of Bridgerton

The latest season of hit Netflix series Bridgerton will be “scandalous, magical and romantic’ former Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan has revealed.

Coughlan entertained fans of the show at Tudum: A Global Fan Event at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday and revealed early photos revealed from the eagerly anticipated Season 3 of the series which is set to hit screens soon.

“Everyone should come here because you can make everyone feel like Beyonce. This is the best place,” an excited Coughlan – who played Claire in Derry Girls – told a screaming crowd.

Nicola Coughlan

"The Bridgerton fandom is one of the most passionate in the world and I know you are dying to know what’s to come in Season 3.

"This season Penelope returns to London determined to become a new woman with a new independence and determination.

"I can promise you quite the scandalous season and we cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride.

"Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up and only time will tell how their friendship will develop. I can promise you are in for a magical and romantic season.”

The Co Galway native plays the role of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, who is embroiled in a friends-to-lovers romance with world traveller Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

L-R Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Photos of the fetching couple were shown at Tudum: A Global Fan Event, where Coughlan and Dornan were joined by thousands of fans in person as well as those watching online streams.

Coughlan is also due to star in the highly-anticipated new Barbie movie which is released in July.

The event showcased Netflix news, exclusive first looks, trailers and clips of fan-favourite shows.

Also attending the event was NI actor Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast) who was plugging American spy thriller Heart of Stone. The movie also stars Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

Last month, the actor could be seen in the trailer for Sir Kenneth Branagh’s latest film A Haunting in Venice.

The trailer sees the Northern Ireland star reunited with some of his Belfast co-stars.

Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, both of whom stared in Sir Branagh’s semi-autobiographical Oscar winner Belfast, feature in the film with the duo set to play father and son again.