NI’s A-list pub crawl: Bars where some of the biggest stars have been spotted

From chic cocktail bars to traditional Irish pubs, anyone visiting Northern Ireland is never short of finding the perfect spot for a drink — including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

We take a look at some of the most popular bars in Northern Ireland where you might spot a famous face.

The cast of Game of Thrones including Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in Belfast's Kelly Cellars in March 2018

Kelly’s Cellars — Belfast

If you fancy running into a celebrity in NI, the place to be is Kelly’s Cellars.

The city centre pub, famous for its Guinness and live music, has played host to various A-listers across the years, making it a favourite haunt for Hollywood.

Stars like Robert Pattinson, Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal along with his former Game of Thrones cast members Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Jacob Anderson have all frequented the popular pub.

The Merchant Hotel — Belfast

A long favourite hotel of A-listers, The Merchant boasts a number of bars, including The Cocktail Bar, The Great Room Bar, and The Cloth Ear.

Whether you pop into any of them, you may spot the likes of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and again, the Thrones cast have all been photographed visiting one of NI’s most famous hotels.

The Crown Liquor Saloon —Belfast

A jewel in Northern Ireland’s history, The Crown has not been without many famous guests throughout its near 200-year history.

Celebrities such as Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Colin Farrell, and Bono have all been spotted here.

The Tipsy Bird — Belfast

Perhaps one of the biggest faces to grace the shores of Northern Ireland in recent years, 12-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift went down a treat with the staff of Belfast’s The Tipsy Bird in September 2021 leaving them speechless.

It’s long been rumoured her cameo in Co Antrim was related to her boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn’s time in Northern Ireland filming BBC Three’s Conversations with Friends.

Friends star Courtney Cox and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid enjoying drinks and a meal in The Boathouse in January 2023

The Boathouse — Londonderry

Friends star Courteney Cox is no stranger to Northern Ireland given her partner Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid’s Derry roots.

When she’s not checking out the marine view at Bangor harbour, the actress has also been spotted enjoying food and drinks at the popular Foyle restaurant bar.

Pierce Brosnan taking pictures with staff and punters in The Ponderosa Bar on the Glenshane Pass last month

Lavery’s — Belfast

When he’s not with his Scream star partner Courteney Cox, Johnny and his Snow Patrol bandmates have been pictured in the famous sports bar.

It’s also been frequented by the cast of Channel 4’s Derry Girls.

The Ponderosa — Londonderry

Former James Bond and action star Pierce Brosnan has been spotted in many different bars during his time in Northern Ireland filming two projects — romantic epic ‘Four Letters of Love’ and drama ‘The Last Rifleman’.

He was most recently spotted posing for photos with patrons of the The Ponderosa near the Glenshane Pass,

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted onlookers by pulling pints in The Empire Music Hall in February 2019

The Empire Music Hall — Belfast

One of Northern Ireland’s most famous music venues hosted the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2018.

The pair were even pictured getting behind the bar to try their hands at pulling a few pints.

The Duke of York — Belfast

A hidden gem of the Cathedral Quarter and despite a small interior, the Duke of York has played host to a number of stars across the years.

Martin Compston and Vicky McClure were often spotted enjoying a pint in the bar during their filming of Line of Duty, while Bond girl Jane Seymour was pictured watching a personal performance at Christmas from musician Eddie Booth who serenaded her with a rendition of Harry Nilsson’s ‘Without You’.

The Spaniard — Belfast

Like its Cathedral Quarter counterparts, The Spaniard is a favourite of Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan when he returns to Belfast. Martin Compston also sang the bar’s praises in a tweet in 2021 saying it was an “essential location” during filming.

The Harp Bar — Belfast

Perhaps one of Belfast’s most popular spots, the Harp Bar has been graced by celebrities such as golfing superstar Rory McIlroy. In 2013, Oscar-nominated singer Van Morrison also treated patrons to a performance of his famous hit ‘Brown Eyed Girl’.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart in Belfast's The Kitchen Bar in 2021

The Kitchen Bar and Limelight — Belfast

Comedian Kevin Hart made Belfast his home for several months last year while filming Netflix’s Lift and was spotted enjoying Northern Ireland hospitality in both the city centre’s Kitchen Bar and Limelight.

The Jumanji star shared a photograph to his Instagram account featuring his wife and children all drinking a pint of Guinness in the popular restaurant and pub close to Victoria Square — stressing his children were enjoying the alcohol-free version of the tipple.

He also made The Limelight his venue of choice while he tried out new comedy material during his time here filming Lift, which drops on the streaming service later this year.