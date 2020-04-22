Northern Ireland actress Roma Tomelty passes away

Ms Tomelty, from Co Down, has appeared in films including Miss Conception and Your Highness and the television series The Frankenstein Chronicles.

She and her husband, the theatre director Colin Carnegie, founded Belfast performing arts school Centre Stage Drama in in 1986. It announced the actress's passing in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Roma," a statement said.

"She went peacefully this morning. We can’t thank the staff enough at the Mater Hospital. In particular to Dr Michael and Bernie and Emma who took care of her.

"Hopefully we will be able to give her a proper send off when the world is calm again. Stay safe. Stay home."

The actress was educated at the University of York where she studied English Language and Literature.

During the 1980s, she was the artistic director of Newry Arts Centre, where she was responsible for a number of small scale theatrical and musical productions.

Her most recent television work saw her star in season eight of HBO's Game of Thrones.

Roma is survived by her husband, Colin, their three daughters Ruth, Rachel and Hannah, and her sister, Frances.

Linen Hall Library director Julie Andrews paid tribute to Ms Tomelty.

She said: "Roma was just here in the Library in March giving a reading for World Book Day. She was a much loved fundraiser and supporter of the Library, along with her sister Frances and father Joseph.

"To mark her outstanding contribution to the Linen Hall, Roma was presented with Honorary Membership in 2016. Her exuberant and warm personality will be very much missed."

Lamb Films, an independent Film Company from Belfast, paid condolences to the Carnegie family.

A statement on Facebook read: "Personally I knew Roma from when I worked in a Renshaws Hotel and we had actors rehearsing in the conference room. It was the first time I'd met theatre actors like her and Mark Mulholland and it was a fun time.

"Roma was a powerhouse of an actress, kind and good craic. Roma loved what she did and I found it infectious.

"Goodbye Roma, thanks for all the performances, all the actors you helped inspire and the kindness you showed."