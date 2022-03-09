Northern Ireland drag queen Blu Hydrangea crowned first ever winner of Drag Race UK Vs The World

Northern Ireland’s top drag queen Blu Hydrangea has been crowned the winner of BBC Three’s Drag Race UK Vs The World in its first ever series.

After landing the crown against contestants from Ru Paul’s Drag Race franchises in Thailand, the Netherlands and Canada, as well as the UK and America – Blu proclaimed: “Northern Ireland, I’m taking the crown home, home, home.”

Blu, AKA Joshua Cargill from Hillsborough, is Northern Ireland’s most prominent drag artist and is best known for competing in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019.

It was a tough final battle for the crown, with Blu competing against three others - Jujubee, Mo Heart and Baga Chipz - in the final of the international competition.

All four took to the stage in front of judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton.

The final task saw competitors take on the ultimate lip sync smackdown to land the prize.

In the battles Mo chose to take on Baga, with the pair tasked with performing along to Jessie J’s Domino, before Mo emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, Blu and Jujubee then took on Duran Duran’s The Reflex, with Blu coming out on top.

Mo and Blu then went head-to-head with a lip sync to Kylie Minogue’s Supernova, as Blu stormed to victory.

There was plenty of local interest in the final on Tuesday night, with jubilant crowds in Belfast’s Maverick bar watching the moment Blu was crowned.

One of those – Green Party councillor Mal O’Hara – tweeted: “Oh mummy! @BluHydrangea just won UK Drag Race versus the World.

“Showing the sheer drag talent in this city. So fricking proud.”