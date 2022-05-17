Northern Ireland fashion designer from Donaghadee, Co Down tailors to stars Kourtney Kardashian and Julia Fox

A Northern Irish fashion designer who has adorned some of the world’s biggest stars including Julia Fox and Kourtney Kardashian says she’s proud to offer something for everyone.

Tara Hakin, from Donaghadee in Co Down, works out of her east London studio where she turns her innovative visions into reality, creating garments of different shapes and sizes.

The 26-year-old’s latest collection has been described as “riotous, sensual and versatile” by Vogue.

“My drive and desire to design is ingrained within me,” she told the iconic fashion publisher.

“I can’t see myself doing anything else nor was I good at anything else as my head was always elsewhere.”

Just last month a nail-polished themed outfit by the red-hot designer was worn by Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox.

Hakin found herself in Paris with the Italian-American pop-culture phenomenon, whose whirlwind romance with Kanye West ended earlier this year, after adopting a bolder approach to business.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I reached out to Julia Fox’s team to set up a meeting about creating a look for her,” Hakin told Vogue.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever done that.

“How she taps into contemporary pop culture is super interesting.”

Plus size model Paloma Elsesser, British singer Jorja Smith, model Iris Law (who is also the daughter of actor Jude Law) and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian are just some of the famous faces who have been spotted wearing Hakin’s risqué figure hugging garments this year.

Singer Jorja Smith. Credit: Ian West

The Brighton University graduate, who is influenced by post-modernist photographers such as Guy Bourdin, and 1980s Japanese fashion ads, is hoping to cash in on the currency of celebrity.

“ My drive and desire to design is ingrained within me, I can’t see myself doing anything else nor was I good at anything else as my head was always elsewhere,” she said.

Her latest eclectic range features striking asymmetric dresses, sliced-and-diced trousers that sit low on the hips and wet-look Lycra swimwear emblazoned with unique iconography.

Hakin, who has previously recalled how she used to keep her “stupid designs” under lock and key in a journal, is now embracing her artistic flare.

She says moving away from the sleepy village of her childhood has enabled her to realise the talent first nurtured by her former art teacher, but insists that her upbringing gave her a sense of humour.

Following the culture shock of life in Brighton the costume maker now freely indulges in her passion and pursues her strange obsession with car crashes which have inspired abstract prints on full length dresses.

Hakin also shared how the coronavirus outbreak gave her time and space to re-imagine her designs which are breathing fresh air into an over-saturated market.

“ I felt quite lost before the pandemic, and it showed ,” she said.

Hakin’s costume designs have also appeared front and centre in music videos for Grammy winning singer Rosalía and Celeste who picked up the gong for Rising Star at the Brit Awards in 2020.

“It’s great to see a wide range of people wearing my clothes who differ in age and body shape.

“ It makes me feel proud knowing that I can offer something for everyone. ”